Fulham to move for Chelsea defender Chalobah

Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah could be set for a stay in London this summer.

The young defender is being linked with a move away from the Stamford Bridge club.Per the  Evening Standard, Chelsea are ready to sell Chalobah to raise transfer funds.

Meanwhile, there is strong interest from London-based club Fulham this summer.

Chalobah was also being linked to Manchester United, but they are moving on to other targets.

He will have to decide if he wants regular game time at Fulham or a rotation career at Chelsea.

