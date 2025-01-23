Southampton manager Ivan Jurić has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to face Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

Firstly, Juric was asked about Tyler Dibling and his future at the club as transfer rumours around the talented youngster continue to grow.

"There are no assurances on football but I am pretty sure I will be coaching Tyler Dibling for the rest of the season. He is focused, concentrating and no problem."

He next spoke on Albert Gronbaek and stated that he is an option to face the Magpies which will be another tough game for Juric.

"He has done one training with us today and I think as an option for me, he will be for the next game. He was very good at Bodo/Glimt and the national team but had some problems at Rennes."

He then commented on goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale who has picked up a slight knock.

"We had a problem with Rambo, the goalkeeper. He did something yesterday on the training pitch, we will see tomorrow."

Juric also spoke on Paul Onuachu who has been a standout player for the Saints this season.

"He has had a good week with confidence (after scoring) but I like him because he's tough and training at the maximum."

Next, he opened up on player reactions and training intensity as his side tries to climb out of the relegation zone.

"They understand. We have to rise our energy levels to do 95 minutes with high pressure and intensity. You cannot change everything but the players understand and are working hard."

Juric also spoke on exciting talent Kamaldeen Sulemana and his future at the club.

"I think he's had some really good games since I've arrived and he will not play against Newcastle because he has a little injury. Like Tyler Dibling, I think he will stay here. I think we will find a way to play with these two young guys, they did really well and now we are losing them because of their injuries. In the future it will be a good option for us."