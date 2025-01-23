Tribal Football
Southampton defender Bednarek: Juric has backing of the players

Paul Vegas
Southampton defender Jan Bednarek says the players are behind manager Ivan Juric.

Saints sit bottom of the Premier League table, with Juric's appointment failing to bring the 'new manager bounce'.

But Bednarek told BBC Radio Solent: "The manager is a really honest person and I think that is the first thing we need to appreciate with him.

"He always reacts and there are no hard feelings. He always does the best thing for the team. But I think that he is a good person and a good manager.

"You can learn a lot from every manager, you just need a willingness within yourself that you want to listen and improve.

"Everyone in this dressing room has got the motivation to get a different result. He has got a different view of football compared to Russell (Martin).

"I'm not comparing them, they are different. Both things are good if you do them right. He has a different way of managing the team."

Bednarek also stated: "It's interesting. We have a lot of young players in the team and it's interesting for us to see how things work in Italy. Training is different, the team meetings are different. 

"I think it's good. He's got fresh ideas and hopefully, they can turn into something positive. I like the way we defend and are aggressive but it's hard.

"The Premier League offensive players have real quality. One yard is enough for them so we have to be careful. In Italy, a lot of teams play like this but here it's unusual."  

