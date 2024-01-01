Southampton midfielder Smallbone "embarrassed" to be handed MOM after Ireland defeat

Smallbone "embarrassed" to be handed player of the match after Ireland defeat

Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone admitted he was 'embarrassed' to be awarded man of the match after the Republic of Ireland's 2-0 defeat to Greece last Tuesday.

Ireland lost 2-0 to England then just days later 2-0 to Greece which leaves them with 0 points in their Nations League group so far.

Despite the loss against Greece, Smallbone collected the man of the match award which he was not too happy about.

"I’m probably as embarrassed as anyone, receiving a man of the match award when we’ve lost a game. I’m not sure why it’s done, but it is and I can’t control it.

"It’s not my decision. But we understand the fans’ reaction and we are working as hard as we can to turn it around, and I believe we will.

"It hurts us every time that we can’t give the fans a result and something back for their unwavering support of us. But I believe that we will in the near future."

Smallbone has started every league game so far this season and will lead a Southampton side against Manchester United this weekend at St. Mary’s as the Saints look for their first win of the season.