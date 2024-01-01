Smallbone proud after Southampton number change

Southampton youngster Will Smallbone knows the importance of wearing the no.8 shirt at the club.

The likes of Martin Chivers, Mick Channon and Glenn Cockerill have worn it in the past.

When James Ward-Prowse left a year ago, another academy star jumped in to take his spot.

"Prowsey is someone that I looked up to as well coming through the academy," the Republic of Ireland international Smallbone told the Daily Echo.

"Both he and Adam Lallana are big talking points in the academy as you're coming through. They're the shining lights of what you can aspire to get to.

"Hopefully I can keep going myself to try and get there. To go from wearing 16 to eight, obviously, as a midfielder, it's probably my favorite number.

"It's been a number I've played through the academy since I can remember. Hopefully, to get it and to play in the Premier League with it will mean a lot to me.

"Hopefully, I can kick on and, you know, make a name for myself in that shirt."