Southampton manager Martin: Leicester clash contrast in styles

Southampton manager Russell Martin has praised fellow newly promoted side Leicester City.

The two clubs are set to go head to head this weekend in the Premier League in a relegation six pointer.

While Martin is desperate for his side to get their first win of the season, he admits it will not be easy.

He told reporters: “Yeah, I think a well-coached team. I think it'll be two well-coached teams in different styles. But honestly, the focus has been on us.

“I think we have an awareness of what they can do because they've put in a really good performance away at Arsenal. Bournemouth at home, they were very good.

“Our job is to be aware of that and aware of their threats and also aware of what we can do and what game we need to bring. We're at home.

“We're off the back of a performance people feel good about in the building, albeit frustrated about the result.

“And now we need to turn that into a win. So I think people keep asking me how big the game is. Is it a six-pointer and all that? Every game in the Premier League is huge.

“So I think obviously the previous results will dictate how other people feel about it externally and the result and all the noise around it.

“Every game is huge and the guys know that. Now we have another opposition in our way of three points that want it as much as we do.

“We have to make sure that we play the game that we want to play as much as we can.”