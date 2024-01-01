Southampton boss Martin: Facing Leicester exciting chance

Tribal Football
Martin says he is "really excited" to face Leicester after learning from Arsenal lossAction Plus
Southampton manager Russell Martin has spoken ahead of their Leicester City clash, which he says he is more than ready for this weekend.

After being brutally beaten by Premier League title contenders Arsenal in their last Premier League outing, Martin says his side are ready to fight for 3 points against Leicester and climb out of the relegation zone. 

Speaking to the Daily Echo the Saints boss is optimistic as his side aim to climb up the league to a safer position. 

“We haven’t got as many players away this time around which is good," he said. "We had a practice match at the training ground which was really good. 

"I think we have taken a lot of heart, encouragement and belief from the Arsenal performance. I’m really excited about the Leicester game.” 

 

