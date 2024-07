Southampton make offer for Metz midfielder Camara; Barcelona keen

Southampton have made an offer for FC Metz midfielder Lamine Camara.

Foot Mercato says Saints have tabled €10m for the Senegal international.

Camara has 10 caps and three goals for Senegal and his progress has attracted enquiries from Barcelona.

But Saints have come forward with a firm bid for the youngster.

However, Metz are insisting Southampton must go higher to bring them to the table.