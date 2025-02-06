Southampton legend Fonte: It’s now or never in these two games to show they can fight

Southampton legend José Fonte has urged his former club to win their next two games against Bournemouth and Brighton to boost their Premier League survival hopes.

Fonte, 41, believes back-to-back home victories are crucial with Southampton sitting on just nine points from 24 matches, 10 points adrift of safety.

The former captain admits time is running out but remains hopeful if they can seize these key fixtures.

Speaking to BoyleSports, he said: "I think it’s now or never for Southampton. They beat Ipswich Town and if they can beat AFC Bournemouth and Brighton at home they will have a chance.

"If they get to 15 points they can start to show they might have enough to stay up.

“It’s now or never in these two games to show they can fight and I really hope they can do that, if they don’t then things might become too hard to achieve."