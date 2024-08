Southampton in advanced talks for Chelsea midfielder Ugochukwu

Southampton are in talks to sign Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu.

Saints are set to take the youngster on-loan for the season.

All parties have approved the move, with only minor details needing to be ironed out.

Saints will need Ugochukwu registered by midday Friday for him to be available for the Premier League opener against Newcastle United.

Chelsea feel the need for Ugochukwu to be playing regular senior football at this stage in his career.