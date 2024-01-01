Victor Osimhen & Chelsea? How one of the game's great strikers has dropped into their arms

COMMENT: The Great Misunderstanding? Or the Great Naples Mess? However you dub it, it could all fall Chelsea's way in the coming days...

It's crazy, but if things line up, Chelsea can land Victor Osimhen for a cut-price fee - and shift out the unwanted Romelu Lukaku all in the same movement. There is even talk of Napoli taking another sidelined player, Cesare Casadei, off Chelsea's hands as part of the deal.

As of Wednesday evening, Angelo Fabiani, the Napoli sports director, was in London attempting to broker an agreement. Osimhen, Lukaku and Casadei have all been raised in a deal which would see Chelsea, from their vantage point, paying a knockdown €60m for Osimhen, who 12, six... even three months ago was being touted around Europe for his €130m buyout clause. But not now. Not today. Frozen out by Napoli's new coach Antonio Conte. With a salary - €10m - and run of recent form which has seen interest dry up. Fabiani and Aurelio de Laurentiis, Napoli's movie mogul president, are desperate to find a taker - any taker - to clear Osimhen off the books and out of the Azzurri dressing room.

For his part, Osimhen's agent Roberto Calenda, has spent time in Paris, speaking with PSG directors. But while an outline of an agreement over personal terms was struck, the coach - Luis Enrique - has shown little enthusiasm in adding the Nigerian to his squad. With Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani already available to lead the Parisian line, Enrique has pushed his front office to focus on strengthening in other positions.

So as it stands, for Napoli and Osimhen, it's Chelsea or bust. As we've long stated, this isn't the Chelsea of Roman Abramovich. Osimhen will have to compromise. He won't be joining a title contender. Not even a Champions League participant. But needs must. And with Chelsea willing to pay what is needed to bring him to London, Osimhen will have to hope this is a case of 'one step back for two steps forward'.

Of course, this was never in the script. Eighteen months ago, Osimhen and De Laurentiis agreed to a new contract. Fresh from leading Napoli to their stunning Scudetto triumph, Osimhen was on top of the world. Untouchable. ADL agreeing to make him the highest paid player in Serie A - with a skyrocketing buyout clause - on the understanding that they would be parting ways in six months' time.

But then the team nosedived. Osimhen's form too. In Naples it's been dubbed, 'The Great Misunderstanding'. And now ADL is struggling to give the centre-forward away. The talent is still there. The personality. Even the drive. But three coaching changes not only hit the defending champions, but also their star man. And with that, Osimhen's market value plummeted.

“Osimhen away from Napoli? It's a serious matter," stated Rino Foschi, the former Genoa and Palermo sporting director, "the error starts from last year. He already wanted to leave. Today he doesn't want to stay anymore, it's a very serious problem and Napoli won't get the money they expected to get.

"Today the agents are in charge of the game: there will be some damage from this affair."

Veteran dealmaker Dario Canovi has also chimed in: “It's all about Osimhen. He has no takers. But he certainly can't stay. He earns a lot for Napoli, if he were to stay the other players' agents would come to De Laurentiis' door."

As we say, it's a mess. A fiasco. And Chelsea - for now - offer the only legitimate escape route for Osimhen and Napoli.

It'll be a come down for the Nigerian. And he'll have to humble himself. Twelve months ago and the greats were chasing his signature. Bayern Munich. Barcelona. Manchester United. Arsenal. At €130m, there was serious consideration given Osimhen's achievements the previous season. But now it could be Chelsea. A young, in transition, Chelsea. And the Conference League. Osimhen will arrive, even at 25 years of age, with the expectations to lead a youthful dressing room. To carry this team on his back. And somehow drag them into top four contention.

As we say, for Osimhen, this was never in the career plan. But for Chelsea, they surely cannot believe their luck. Osimhen in. Lukaku out. Even if the exchange means an extra €30-35m going the way of Naples, Chelsea - on potential and growth - will close out this deal the big winners.

For messrs Lawrence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, it's now in their court. Chelsea's sporting directors have Fabiani, a desperate Fabiani, in London. Face-to-face. A deal is now there to be done. This couldn't have fallen in a better way for Chelsea...