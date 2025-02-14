Southampton goalkeeper Mohamed joins Dubai United FC on loan for the rest of the season

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Saints U21 goalkeeper Adli Mohamed has joined UAE First Division side Dubai United FC on loan for the rest of the season.

The UAE international moves for his first taste of senior football after making seven Premier League 2 appearances this season.

He kept two clean sheets, against Nottingham Forest and Stoke City, while conceding 14 goals.

Mohamed signed a pro contract in February 2024 after rising through the ranks at Staplewood.

Dubai United, currently sixth in the UAE second tier, boast former Dutch international Quincy Promes in their squad.

A statement from the Saints read: "The club wishes Adli all the best and looks forward to monitoring his progress.

