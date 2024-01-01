Southampton forward Archer: Finishing ability pure instinct

Tribal Football
Southampton forward Cameron Archer wants to prove that he can shine in the Premier League.

The striker is only 22 but began to show his quality last season at Sheffield United.

Now at the Saints, he is ready to play his part and spoke about his instinct for sniffing out goalscoring chances.

“It’s more instinct really," Archer explained to the Daily Echo. 

"For most of my goals, I don’t really think. That’s down to a lot of repetition in training.

“It just happens when you get onto the pitch. A lot of hard work goes into it. It’s not always going to come off - sometimes it doesn’t, but hopefully it can continue.

“My best time as a player in terms of goals was at Middlesbrough. I didn’t think too much when I was there - it was all about instinct."

