Southampton defender Harwood-Bellis sends tribute to Martin

Ansser Sadiq
Southampton youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis has become the first to talk about manager Russell Martin losing his job.

The Saints sacked Martin after their 5-0 loss to Tottenham, which saw them concede four in the first 25 minutes.

They were already in the relegation zone and look like near certainties to go down.

Post-game, Harwood-Bellis went onto Instagram and posted: "Thank you, gaffer. You gave me the opportunity to grow wearing the shirt & i’ll forever hold onto what we did last season. Best of luck with the future!"

The Saints are now pushing to hire a new manager, with the likes of Kasper Hjulmand, David Moyes, Graham Potter, and Carlos Corberan all linked.

 

