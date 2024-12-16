Southampton consider several candidates including Moyes to replace Martin

Southampton are chasing after their next head coach after firing Russell Martin.

The newly promoted Saints are staring relegation in the face after a miserable start to the season.

After five points from 16 games, they have decided to fire Martin with the team bottom of the table.

Per The Mirror, Danny Rohl, Carlos Corberan, David Moyes, Graham Potter, and Mark Robins are among the contenders.

Lee Carsley is another who may be in with a shout, after impressing as England’s interim head coach.

Carsley had indicated he was not ready to go back to club football, but may find this challenge intriguing.