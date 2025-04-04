Tribal Football
Most Read
Berta set for 11 player sale including Sterling and Partey as Arsenal make huge changes
Solskjaer absolves Besiktas players after Turkish Cup exit
Milla urges Real Madrid to sell Vinicius Jr to bankroll team rebuild
REVEALED: Gyokeres draws up 7-team shortlist as he prepares Sporting CP exit

Southampton defender Bella-Kotchap open to Prem stay

Paul Vegas
Southampton defender Bella-Kotchap open to Prem stay
Southampton defender Bella-Kotchap open to Prem stayČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Shaun Boggust
Armel Bella-Kotchap admits he's likely to leave Southampton this summer.

The defender has worked his way back into the Saints first team under manager Ivan Juric after being frozen out by former boss Russell Martin.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bella-Kotchap, twice capped by Germany, has a deal with Saints to 2026.

He told DAZN: "English football has helped me a lot in my development, and I want to take further steps in the coming years.

"Whether that will be in England, I don't know. I'm open."

Bella-Kotchap spent last season on-loan with PSV Eindhoven after refusing to play in the Championship with Saints. With the club set to be relegated again, the defender is expected to be sold this summer.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueBella-Kotchap ArmelSouthamptonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal make Bundesliga striker enquiry as they look for Isak alternative
Southampton plan major sell-off as Spors makes window promise to fans
Strasbourg coach Rosenior attracting interest from Leicester, Southampton