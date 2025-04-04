Southampton defender Bella-Kotchap open to Prem stay

Armel Bella-Kotchap admits he's likely to leave Southampton this summer.

The defender has worked his way back into the Saints first team under manager Ivan Juric after being frozen out by former boss Russell Martin.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bella-Kotchap, twice capped by Germany, has a deal with Saints to 2026.

He told DAZN: "English football has helped me a lot in my development, and I want to take further steps in the coming years.

"Whether that will be in England, I don't know. I'm open."

Bella-Kotchap spent last season on-loan with PSV Eindhoven after refusing to play in the Championship with Saints. With the club set to be relegated again, the defender is expected to be sold this summer.