Southampton defender Bednarek suffers knee ligament damage

Southampton defender Jan Bednarek has suffered knee ligament damage while with Poland.

Bednarek was forced off at halftime in their 5-1 Nations League defeat to Portugal.

The Polish FA have announced the injury for Bednarek.

And the Daily Echo says the defender is expected to be out for around three weeks.

It could mean Bednarek misses Premier League fixtures against Liverpool, Brighton, Chelsea and Aston Villa.