Wolves hero Edwards: Cunha produced one of the best performances we've seen in recent years

Former Wolves midfielder Dave Edwards says Matheus Cunha produced one of the best performances in an Old Gold shirt in recent years for victory over Southampton.

Cunha produced the winner for the crucial triumph a week ago.

Edwards told the club's website: “I thought it was one of the best individual performances I’ve seen in a Wolves shirt in recent years or in modern history because although it wasn’t the perfect performance, by any stretch of the imagination, when you put it in a pressure game and one player has pretty much won that game for Wolves, that deserves so much credit.

“I said about how difficult it is in these kinds of games to be brave on the ball, the natural instinct inside everyone is don’t make a mistake. You don’t want to be the fall guy. But Matheus Cunha is the opposite. He wants people to give him the ball and he’ll show you how to win this game. There are so many things he does in possession which allow him to do that.

“I got quite a few comments on my Twitter saying they thought I was wrong saying Matheus Cunha had one of the best performances because he didn't work hard enough, and he throws arms in the air and things like that.

“I know you want players really working their socks off for the team, but I could put on a Wolves shirt now and go and work my socks off for 90 minutes, but I can't do on the things Matheus Cunha can do. And I guarantee you prefer Matheus Cunha on the pitch than a 38-year-old Dave Edwards!

“It's such a hard skill, what he can do with a football, as well as the awareness, creativity and also that bravery and control he has.”