Southampton boss Martin admits Wood "unhappy"

Paul Vegas
Southampton boss Russell Martin admits Nathan Wood is frustrated with his situation.

The summer signing from Swansea City is yet to make his Premier League debut.

Martin told the Daily Echo of the defender: "He's had to be more than patient and he's not happy with not playing.

"Woody and I have a good relationship. We have worked together for quite a while now. It has not always been easy for him.

"He trains hard, he trains like a beast. That's all you can ask of them. I always say to the players (who aren't playing) if you have frustration, come and speak to me in the office about it.

"On the pitch, in training, you need to be 100 per cent on it. He's not far away. He is a really talented young player and we have a lot of them. He deserved to be the next one on the bench against Wolves." 

