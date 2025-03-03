Sugawara on his Southampton future: I don't think about transfers if we are relegated

Southampton defender Yukinari Sugawara insisted he will wait until the end of the season to make decisions on his future.

The 24-year-old has started just four games under manager Ivan Juric who has struggled to turn the club around after taking over from former manager Russell Martin. The Japan international spoke exclusively to the Daily Echo about his future, which may come under question when the season ends and the summer transfer window opens.

"I don't want to think about the future after this season because I just focus on my career at Saints.

"Now I've been in a tough period and we have to work for the club until the end of the season. Then we will think about it.

"But now I just focus on performances at Saints. I don't think about transfers or anything if we are relegated.

"I really don't want to think about it. We just have to fight to stay up to the Premier League. That's the only thing I can and we have to do."

When asked about Sugawara’s lack of starts at the club, Juric explained that he must be patient while waiting for more opportunities as the club creeps closer towards relegation back down to the Championship.

"He's really working well. I cannot say anything negative about him. I don't know what to say. I think against Bournemouth he played ok.

"There I have an option for Kyle (Walker-Peters), I have Welington on the other side. He has to wait for the right moment and (will) be really good."