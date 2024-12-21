Tribal Football
REVEALED: The backroom team Juric will bring to Southampton

Ivan Juric is a step away from being confirmed Southampton manager.

The Croatian is taking charge after this week's dismissal of former manager Russell Martin.

TMW says Juric has reached an agreement with Roma for the termination of his contract: the Roman club will pay off him and his technical staff in January.

At Southampton, Juric will be accompanied by Matteo Paro, assistant coach, together with Paolo Barbero, head of athletic trainers. Closing the circle is Stjepan Ostojic, athletic trainer.

Juric left Torino at the end of last season before taking charge of Roma for a short stint this term before his dismissal on November 10.

