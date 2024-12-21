Southampton caretaker Rusk pushed about Juric arrival

Southampton caretaker manager Simon Rusk admits he's in the dark over the imminent appointment of Ivan Juric.

Juric is expected to soon be named new manager of Southampton.

Rusk said ahead of their Premier League clash at Fulham: "I must admit, we had the players in this morning, so I took the training session. The communication from the game the other day was to prepare and carry on with the team as normal.

"So, in honesty, I don't know too much about the situation from my point of view. It's obviously an ongoing thing and I'm sure I'll get some further clarification from above me later on about what that looks like."

On the players, Rusk also said: "I think the first point, the mood was good. The mood was good this morning. We trained and trained well. The boys were good. We had slightly different things going on with the group physically.

"I think in terms of the actual spirit and energy in and around the place was good. I didn't hear too much chat going on other than focus about the task in hand and training.

"We spoke about some of the things that we thought we did well the other night. Really, it was the risk of repeating myself.

"I was concentrating on the process with the players that we trust and believe in. I think the general mood was focused and energetic."