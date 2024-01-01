Southampton chief Goldie welcomes Buck from NE Revs

Premier League new arrivals Southampton have brought in several young players to their academy.

The St. Mary’s Stadium team announced that four young talents have joined the academy on transfer deadline day.

The likes of Baylee Dipepa, Noel Buck, Sam Tabares, and Rory MacLeod have arrived.

On youngster Buck, Academy Director Andy Goldie reiterated: "Noel joins us with over 50 professional games under his belt with New England Revolution, and representing England at various age groups.

"That experience, and how he performed on those stages, makes him a really interesting signing for us and the deal provides a great opportunity for us to work closely and learn more about his long term potential over the coming months."