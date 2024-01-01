Tribal Football
Most Read
Fenerbahce vice-president Ilicali: We promised Amrabat to Mourinho
Chelsea signing Sancho drops surprise exit message to Man Utd
Ex-Juventus midfielder Rabiot retains Prem hope
New Jamaica coach McClaren chasing Crystal Palace striker Nketiah

Southampton chief Goldie welcomes Buck from NE Revs

Southampton chief Goldie welcomes Buck from NE Revs
Southampton chief Goldie welcomes Buck from NE Revs
Southampton chief Goldie welcomes Buck from NE RevsProfimedia
Premier League new arrivals Southampton have brought in several young players to their academy.

The St. Mary’s Stadium team announced that four young talents have joined the academy on transfer deadline day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The likes of Baylee Dipepa, Noel Buck, Sam Tabares, and Rory MacLeod have arrived.

On youngster Buck, Academy Director Andy Goldie reiterated: "Noel joins us with over 50 professional games under his belt with New England Revolution, and representing England at various age groups.

"That experience, and how he performed on those stages, makes him a really interesting signing for us and the deal provides a great opportunity for us to work closely and learn more about his long term potential over the coming months."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBuck NoelSouthamptonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Southampton sign Fulham defender Tabares
Ex-Newcastle winger Fraser delighted to be back with Southampton
DONE DEAL: Frank delighted Brentford won Meghoma race