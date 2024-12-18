Southampton caretaker Rusk: We'll give Liverpool a real good go

Southampton caretaker boss Simon Rusk expects 100 per cent effort from the players tonight at Liverpool.

Saints go to Anfield as rank underdogs in their Carabao Cup quarterfinal tie.

Rusk said: "The players have had a day off, which is fairly typical. They stuck to the schedule that was put in place, so I've not had a lot of communication with the players as yet.

"I've been at the club since the summer, I think they're a really good bunch of guys. They are a really good bunch of professionals.

"In the timescale, I'll be working with them, I'm comfortable that they're a really good bunch of professionals. They'll get around their job in front of them.

"I think the nature of the turnaround in gametime presents its challenges from that perspective.

"My job is to assess what their next game is, assess the group that's available to play and come up with a game plan which is the most suitable one that you believe in."

He continued: "I've done that for a long time, I've got good experience in preparing teams and working with lots of different types of players in different ways.

"I'm looking forward to preparing the team and I'm confident we'll have a good go. I've got great support around me. I've got some very good senior players within that group.

"We are working to prepare against one of the most in-form teams, arguably, in the world. That speaks for itself.

"I've been reflecting and watching the games. I will have my own idea of what I think is best for the group but I'll work with them on that.

"I think communication is key in all aspects, working together with the players and establishing that very quickly.

"I'm going to be looking at the strengths of the team, I'm going to be looking at the things and working with them on the things that we think can be better."