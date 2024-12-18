Liverpool attacker Elliott hoping for Southampton start: I feel 100%

Liverpool attacker Harvey Elliott hopes to start tonight against Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

The Reds host Saints in the quarterfinal on Wednesday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Absolutely. Yeah, I do,” Elliott told liverpoolfc.com about the prospect of starting for the Reds.

“I feel fit, I feel 100 per cent, it’s just taking a bit of time – as it does after every injury. I wasn’t really quite there as much as I thought in my head that I was and the coaching staff and the manager could see that, and I think it was a mature decision to keep me part of it but not throw me in as quick as possible and I feel like it’s helped me now.

“It’s built me up and I am hungrier than ever to get back out on the pitch and to help my team, to help the club, and I feel like now I am in a position where I feel 100 per cent again and now I’m just raring to go.”

Elliott says he's happy to be back after another injury setback.

"I wouldn’t say ‘desperate’ because I feel like that’s when you’ll start going off the rails a little bit. I feel like it’s just for me to go out and just enjoy my football again. I don’t want to put pressure on myself because last season and the seasons before when I was playing a fair amount I never did that, so for me to do that now because I’ve been out for a long time would be wrong.

"I just want to go out, enjoy putting on the kit again, walking out and hopefully putting in a good performance. We are there to win and that’s the priority really: it’s not about me, it’s about the team and however I can help I’m going to do so. The most important thing, as I’ve said, is making sure we try to win."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play