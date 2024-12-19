Southampton rivaled by Hamburg for Sheffield Wednesday boss Rohl

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is very much in demand around Europe at present.

The former Southampton assistant coach is being linked with the vacant job at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Per Kicker in Germany, Rohl is also a candidate to take over at second-tier giants Hamburg.

The Germans have put him on their shortlist and hope to convince him to make the move.

However, Rohl may find the lure of the Premier League very difficult to turn down.

He would take over from Russell Martin if he joined the Saints, who was sacked after a 5-0 loss to Tottenham.