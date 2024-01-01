Tribal Football
Southampton boss Martin: We'll learn from Newcastle defeat

Southampton boss Russell Martin admitted frustration with defeat at Newcastle.

Newcastle lost Fabian Schar to a red card, but managed to win 1-0 via Joelinton's goal.

Martin later lamented: “It’s more than disappointing not to come away with anything, but the players and I will take away so much belief.

“We’ll learn, but there was more reward for the bravery we showed throughout the game.

“We’ve watched so many teams play Newcastle in the build-up to this game. There are so many games where they steamroller the opposition.

“Moving forward, the guys will be more than competitive.”

