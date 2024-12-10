Southampton boss Martin unimpressed Stephens shutdown social accounts

Southampton head coach Russell Martin warned against social media abuse this week.

The manager was not happy to see his captain Jack Stephens take down his social media accounts.

Stephens deactivated his Instagram page a week ago, as a result of the club’s 5-1 loss to Chelsea during which he was sent off.

"I don't think it ever should cross the line to personal abuse. I don't how can you abuse someone as a person when you just don't know them," said Martin.

"It's the same as in anything, I think if you want to have judgement and be critical as a football player there's no problem but not as a person.

"Unless you know someone then I don't understand how you can be critical so I hope it hasn't gone into that. I'm sure people will be frustrated by Wednesday.

"I hope it hasn't got personal although I'm sure on social media and in the cesspit of X or Twitter whatever it's called now there will be some.

"But I think Jack is big enough and old enough to understand the reality of what that actually means, which is very little," concluded Martin.

