Martin believes Wood has a very bright future at Southampton

Southampton manager Russell Martin reiterated Nathan Wood will be a great addition to the squad in the long term.

The 22-year-old impressed against Aston Villa despite the team’s 1-0 defeat.

While they have lost 12 of 15 in the top flight this term, Martin feels their squad will be able to bounce right back if they are relegated.

Martin told the Daily Echo: "I think we were chasing and we knew it was going to end up like that because we committed so many men forward.

"We had to try something to pin them back and in transition, they're very good because they put in so much effort. They brought in some fresh legs as well.

"Woody defended some big actions on his own and in isolated areas incredibly well. I'm really pleased for him because it's been a frustrating start to his career here.

"He's had to be patient, but I think he's shown all the reasons why he wanted to bring him in. Long term he's going to be an excellent player for this club.

"Whether that is in the Championship or Premier League, whatever it is. He's going to be an excellent addition, as are Matty Fernandes, Tyler Dibling, Sam Amo-Ameyaw and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

"They're all so young, the whole team we end up on the pitch with is. We just have to keep trying to grow them and keep making them better."

