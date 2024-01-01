Southampton boss Martin says goalkeeping situation will be "dictated" by McCarthy

Russell Martin insisted Southampton's decision to sign a new goalkeeper will be dictated by another keeper leaving this summer as situation unfolds.

Alex McCarthy, 34, is currently seen as first-choice at the club having signed a new two-year deal recently but the club has heavy competition in his position which could keep the veteran on the bench.

Mateusz Lis who is 27, and Joe Lumley who is 29 are also battling for this position and will be hoping to earn that number 1 spot in the upcoming season.

This means McCarthy could look to move away to find first team football after a successful loan at Goztepe with Martin having a lot to say about what is a difficult situation.

Speaking to the Daily Echo Martin spoke openly about what could happen in the coming weeks.

"He had a really good season at Goztepe. As it stands, he's probably behind Alex. He's competing with Joe for that slot behind him because Alex is a top goalkeeper.

"So Matty and I will have a chat. He's been great. Honestly, he's beautiful to look at, but he's a brilliant, brilliant guy. I really like Matty.

"We only had him for four days last summer. So, it's nice to spend some time with him and get to know him. He's popular with the group. He's a great pro.

"But I think his situation will be dictated by him and if he really wants to go and play football or stay here and really fight. I'll respect his decision either way.

"That will dictate what we do in the goalkeeping department. After what Alex did at the end of last season, I think he's earned the right to be first choice. "But as I said, if we lose one, and then someone else comes in, you just never know, do you? It's the same for any player in the squad.

Martin spoke more on how even if McCarthy is number one, he is still not guarenteed football every week.

"No one is guaranteed to play football. We lost out on signing a player last season because I couldn't guarantee that he would play football.

"I think any manager who can guarantee you that you will start every single game is probably not totally honest. I think it's impossible."