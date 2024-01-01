Southampton boss Martin: Onuachu now a different beast

Southampton boss Russell Martin has labeled Paul Onuachu as a different player.

The striker has come back to the club in preseason in fine fettle, coming off the bench in a friendly against Getafe on Saturday.

The 30-year-old last played for the club against Gillingham in the EFL Cup in August 2023.

Speaking to the Daily Echo, Martin explained: "I just think he's different to what we have. He's trained really, really well.

"He's a different Paul to the one I came across last season in terms of confidence. I think the last pre-season was so difficult for so many of them.

"They hadn't had a chance in the Premier League or they'd come in January and not really taken to it that well.

"This summer he's a different beast and whilst he's here, same as Kyle Walker-Peters, we will try and utilize him.”