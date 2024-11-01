Martin on Harwood-Bellis: the biggest thing is his mentality he's been really aggressive

Southampton head coach Russell Martin praised Taylor Harwood-Bellis' mentality this week.

The defender scored his third goal of the season in a 3-2 win over Stoke City in the League Cup.

Advertisement Advertisement

As the Saints look to translate that form into the Premier League, Martin took time out to praise 22-year-old Harwood-Bellis.

Martin said: "I think since he's come in he's been really aggressive.

"He wants to head the ball. Of course, it comes a bit down to physical prowess and athleticism. I think the biggest thing is having the mentality that you want to go and score.

"Then it's about the detail after that. We are trying to free Taylor up as much as we can - and the quality of the delivery matters.

"But I think the biggest thing is his mentality. He believes he's going to score and he believes he's going to head the ball and he's good at it."