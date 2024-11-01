Tribal Football
Most Read
Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans: Fiorentina clash too soon
Real Madrid willing to sell Tchouameni
Man Utd caretaker Van Nistelrooy reveals Ten Hag and Sir Alex chats
REVEALED: Barcelona keeper Pena had a 'done deal' with Man Utd

Southampton boss Martin: Bree just a good lad; he deserved Cup goal

Paul Vegas
Southampton boss Martin: Bree just a good lad; he deserved Cup goal
Southampton boss Martin: Bree just a good lad; he deserved Cup goalAction Plus
Southampton boss Russell Martin is delighted counting on James Bree this season.

The 26 year-old wing-back struck in the midweek Carabao Cup win against Stoke City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"It's nice for Breezy," Martin told the Daily Echo. "I think he's such a good lad as you guys who have had a bit of access to him and have interviewed him will know.

"I think you understand what a good person he is and he's really unassuming, really humble, a brilliant pro, in great shape and looks a million dollars.

"He's always in the gym, trains so hard, can play different positions. He's always willing to do that. Whenever we need him on the pitch, he does a brilliant job for us.

"We don't underestimate his value in the squad. He's been unfortunate in his time here, he's playing behind someone like Kyle Walker-Peters a lot of the time. 

 "Whenever he's asked to play on the left, he's been great. He's a brilliant teammate and person, I'm really pleased for him and singled him out in the dressing room.

"That is his worst nightmare because he's so humble. He's shy and unassuming but he really deserves it and I'm really pleased for him." 

Mentions
Premier LeagueBree JamesSouthamptonStoke City
Related Articles
Southampton boss Martin on Armstrong's EFL Cup goal: it will kick-start his season
Bree insists Southampton squad back Martin and "want him to stick around"
Southampton boss Martin admits some disappointment with fringe players after Cup win