Southampton boss Martin: Bree just a good lad; he deserved Cup goal

Southampton boss Russell Martin is delighted counting on James Bree this season.

The 26 year-old wing-back struck in the midweek Carabao Cup win against Stoke City.

"It's nice for Breezy," Martin told the Daily Echo. "I think he's such a good lad as you guys who have had a bit of access to him and have interviewed him will know.

"I think you understand what a good person he is and he's really unassuming, really humble, a brilliant pro, in great shape and looks a million dollars.

"He's always in the gym, trains so hard, can play different positions. He's always willing to do that. Whenever we need him on the pitch, he does a brilliant job for us.

"We don't underestimate his value in the squad. He's been unfortunate in his time here, he's playing behind someone like Kyle Walker-Peters a lot of the time.

"Whenever he's asked to play on the left, he's been great. He's a brilliant teammate and person, I'm really pleased for him and singled him out in the dressing room.

"That is his worst nightmare because he's so humble. He's shy and unassuming but he really deserves it and I'm really pleased for him."