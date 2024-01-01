Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola unhappy with Grealish on bench
Hurzeler says Brighton will go all out in Carabao Cup tie tomorrow
Ferdinand baffled by Man Utd's McTominay decision
Faes unhappy with current situation at Leicester

Southampton boss Martin lays down challenge to Dibling

Southampton boss Martin lays down challenge to Dibling
Southampton boss Martin lays down challenge to Dibling
Southampton boss Martin lays down challenge to DiblingAction Plus
Southampton boss Russell Martin does not want to put undue pressure on Tyler Dibling.

The young talent has shown that he can shine in the Premier League for the club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While the Saints are not finding life eas back in the top flight, Martin admits Dibling has been a shining light so far.

He stated to reporters: “It's really difficult because I don't want to come out here and build him up too much for you guys because then it becomes a little bit of pressure and level of expectation.

“But he is a beautiful footballer, a really outstanding talent. He's powerful. He possesses stuff that not every player possesses.

“He has unique traits and unique talent and a brilliant young man. We love Tyler and he is very close and probably unlucky not to be playing in the team after his pre-season.

“He's had two appearances off the bench and did really, really well on Saturday. Just that last little end product, which is 18, that will come.

“He's unique and he's a special talent in my opinion and he's ours and we need to develop him in the best way possible.

“He needs to play well tomorrow night (Cardiff City in Carabao Cup) and put himself even more in the frame for the team because he's been really, really impressive.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueDibling TylerSouthamptonCardiffChampionship
Related Articles
Ipswich announce Hudson coaching appointment
DONE DEAL: Cardiff sign Man Utd defender Fish
Man Utd defender Fish step away from Cardiff move