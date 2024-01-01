Southampton boss Martin lays down challenge to Dibling

Southampton boss Russell Martin does not want to put undue pressure on Tyler Dibling.

The young talent has shown that he can shine in the Premier League for the club.

While the Saints are not finding life eas back in the top flight, Martin admits Dibling has been a shining light so far.

He stated to reporters: “It's really difficult because I don't want to come out here and build him up too much for you guys because then it becomes a little bit of pressure and level of expectation.

“But he is a beautiful footballer, a really outstanding talent. He's powerful. He possesses stuff that not every player possesses.

“He has unique traits and unique talent and a brilliant young man. We love Tyler and he is very close and probably unlucky not to be playing in the team after his pre-season.

“He's had two appearances off the bench and did really, really well on Saturday. Just that last little end product, which is 18, that will come.

“He's unique and he's a special talent in my opinion and he's ours and we need to develop him in the best way possible.

“He needs to play well tomorrow night (Cardiff City in Carabao Cup) and put himself even more in the frame for the team because he's been really, really impressive.”