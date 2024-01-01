Southampton boss Martin: Lallana really wanted to come back

Southampton manager Russell Martin insisted he has had a great deal of chats with veteran Adam Lallana.

The two have been picking each other's brains as they look to ensure the club remains in the Premier League beyond this term.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked about Lallana feeling nerves as he made his second debut for the club many years after leaving, Martin was effusive in his praise.

He told the Daily Echo: "Yeah, we've had a lot of chats, me and Adam, about that.

"I think when you care so much about something, and he wanted so badly to be here and finish his career, and now it's happened. He also wants to add.

"He doesn't want to come back and have people going, 'He's a completely different player and I'm not sure he can help us'.

"That is because he's such a top player and a top character. When you care that much, of course, there's some tension in the body that you feel at some point.

"I think he's fine. He's looking forward to it. I think he's completely different but he'll be in a really good place where he's trained so well.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him on the pitch. I think everyone is and I think having got his first few minutes out of the way will settle him."