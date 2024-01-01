Tribal Football
Martin delighted with Lallana impact at Southampton
Southampton boss Russell Martin is full of praise for Adam Lallana.

The veteran is back at the club where he got his start as a footballer, joining up from Brighton in the summer.

Lallana played his part in a 5-3 Carabao Cup second round win over Cardiff City on Wednesday.

Speaking after the match, Martin told the Daily Echo: "We have young players with such an opportunity to have a career like Adam Lallana has had.

"I really believe that but he's the benchmark he came on the pitch and just did everything right. So calm, so composed. Brilliant detail.

"I just spoke to him. He absolutely loved being back on the pitch, that was a big bonus for us. He'll help us a lot. Lots to improve but lots to be happy about."

