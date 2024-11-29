Martin admits summer signing Taylor will be frustrated with Southampton's tactical change

Southampton manager Russell Martin has opened up about summer signing Charlie Taylor who has been impacted by tactical changes in recent weeks.

Taylor joined the club on a free transfer in the summer but has had just five Premier League appearances so far with many of his minutes coming from off the bench. The 31-year-old spent six seasons with Burnley before the move, making over 30 appearances each season, a number he is unlikely to reach this year.

Advertisement Advertisement

Martin spoke to the Daily Echo about the tactical shift which has displaced Taylor but given Kyle Walker-Peters a new role in the side as he continues his development.

"We've changed shape which probably hasn't helped Charlie and Kyle Walker-Peters has played so well on the left.

"It has been difficult for him but Charlie's a brilliant teammate so it's just another one we have to just try and keep ready for the time that we're going to need him.”

Rotation will be key this season and although Taylor has been primarily used as a substitute so far, Martin praised the defender who is constantly working hard behind the scenes.

"We're going to need everyone and if he doesn't play at all between now and whenever then it'll be another conversation," admitted Martin.

"But he's trained brilliantly, a brilliant pro, a brilliant person so he'll just be a bit frustrated at the minute that he hasn't played as much as he would have liked."

The Saints face Brighton away from home on Friday night in another tough test for Martin.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play