Southampton boss Martin declares Bournemouth clash "real contrast of beliefs"

Southampton boss Russell Martin anticipates a distinct clash of playing styles in their upcoming match.

The Saints are taking on Andoni Iraola's AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

As they prepare for the contest on Monday, Martin was asked about how the two teams will match up.

Martin, speaking ahead of the match, said: "It's a real contrast of beliefs on the game or whatever you want to call it, game model, all that stuff.

"Andoni has done a brilliant job, a really brilliant job, but it took him some time in the same way it's taken us a bit of time to adapt and adjust.

"They had a bumpy start under him, Andoni, and then they've been brilliant ever since. They've not looked back and they've just kept building on it and building on it.

"They have real clarity, which gives them so much strength, and they've recruited really well. We have to go there and try and bring the game that we want.

"It is two very different styles and two very different teams. What they'll be looking for from the game is probably very different to what we'll be looking for.

"We need to try and control as much of it as we possibly can, which is not easy against Bournemouth. Not easy at all. I'm looking forward to it."