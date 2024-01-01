Tribal Football
Southampton boss Martin: Lallana great for Dibling
Southampton boss Martin: Lallana great for Dibling
Southampton boss Russell Martin has spoken about the positive influence of veteran Adam Lallana.

The midfielder has seemed really keen to mentor youngster Tyler Dibling at the club this season.

Lallana, who returned to the Saints after having started his career there, is seen as an example to others in the dressing room.

Manager Martin stated: “I think it was part of the reason of bringing Adam in. It was a big part of that, not just on the pitch but off the pitch.

“Having someone who's aligned in terms of his vision of the game and his values as a person, being really demanding with the young guys on the training pitch.

“Also making sure they understand it's because he cares about them and he wants them to be the best version of themselves they can possibly be.

“He's been fantastic on that front. So the guys get it from all fronts from us as a group of coaching staff and now Adam as well.

“He is relentless on the training pitch in terms of when he trains, he's there properly and he's very, very demanding.

“He's probably the only guy I know that's more moaning than me on the training pitch but in a much better way than I was. When he talks, they listen.”

