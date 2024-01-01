Southampton boss Martin convinced by Dibling talent: But...

Southampton boss Russell Martin has spoken about the potential of Tyler Dibling.

The Saints youngster got a chance to shine in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Dibling was involved in a normal time draw and penalties win over Everton, as his side progressed to the next phase.

Post-game, Martin told reporters: “I want to be cautious of it because in this country we have a habit of building people up so early and then enjoying the fact that they don't quite reach their potential.

“I think the biggest thing I can say is if he's playing it tells you what we feel about him at 18 years old. The stuff that he can do that we trust him with.

“Tyler from now to looking back even three months ago is a very different person and the growth in him has been huge.

“But like I said about Taylor, Taylor is the England Under-21s captain and he's had a tough start and at some point Tyler's progression will not just be linear.

“There'll be some tough moments and we'll have to help him, nurture him and help him grow. We really demand of Tyler but we also give him a lot of love.

“He is supremely talented and if he wants to keep listening and to keep growing and to keep improving, he will, in my opinion, play at a very, very top level.

“But that's a long journey to that point. So he has to keep listening, he has to keep learning, he has to keep working, he has to keep building trust with his teammates.

“Of course, it's exciting to work with a player like that and to see the growth in him in this last year. It's been amazing.

“He has to continue doing that and I feel it's one of the reasons we were brought to this football club is because of our ability to develop young talent.

“And create assets for the club on the pitch and financially. Tyler could be one of the biggest assets they've ever had, for sure that we've ever had.”