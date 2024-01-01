Southampton boss Martin delighted with Dibling in Man Utd defeat

Southampton boss Russell Martin was happy with Tyler Dibling's performance in defeat to Manchester United.

Martin insists he would've kept Dibling on, if not for cramp.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Tyler, on his first Premier League start for us, got cramp - that's why I took him off. I didn't want to take him off either but he was struggling," Martin explained.

"There are loads of positives, Tyler's performance was one of many. Ben's (Brereton Diaz) travelled back from Chile and looked tired. It was Archer's first start, the penalty miss took a lot of energy out of him.

"Mateus (Fernandes) probably stayed on the pitch a bit longer than we would have hoped for because he's been away and not played yet either from the start.

"We made four changes and I quite like the look of the team again. I thought there was some energy back in the performance and then we have Jack sent off.

"After that, it's damage limitation. I thought we did quite well to limit them to not that much and then we conceded in the 96th minute which I'm annoyed about."