Martin challenges Edozie to "play every week at Anderlecht" as he monitors his progress

Southampton manager Russell Martin has challenged Sam Edozie to return to the form that earnt him a place in the first team last season whilst on loan at Belgian side Anderlecht.

Edozie joined the Belgian giants on a season-long loan after a deadline day move to Rangers fell a part in the final hours of the transfer window.

He scored six goals and provided three assists for Southampton last season which attracted the attention of Anderlecht who will look to make the winger a regular starter this season.

The 21-year-old wanted a move away this year in the search for regular football and Martin spoke to the Daily Echo about how he is excited to see how he progresses.

"I think it's brilliant for him. He just needs to get back playing, get his spark back.

"Sam wanted to go out on loan and play from day one of pre-season. We were trying to get him back to a point where he can help us here.

"I don't think that us as a group and he has been able to do that. He had his mind set on playing elsewhere this season and playing every game.

"Now he has to go and play every week at Anderlecht, a big club with a lot of expectations. It will be interesting. We will watch with a lot of excitement at what he can do.

"He needs to put himself in a really good position for us over a longer period. That is the aim. He was in such a good place last year.

"Then he got injured and he hasn't been able to get back to where he was. Hopefully this move will enable him to do that."