Tielemans "says the door to Anderlecht is always open" but is focused on Villa

Aston Villa star Youri Tielemans has left the door open to moving back to an old club.

The Belgian midfielder is very much focused on finding success with the Villa Park club for now.

However, Tielemans admits that the lure of playing for Anderlecht again one day is significant.

"Leander (Dendoncker) going back made that decision, he wants to play. He knows the structure at Anderlecht and has many playing opportunities, that is ideal, and he has stability for his family. For me, the door to Anderlecht is always open, but I also have to look at my career. First, other things," he told Het Laatste Nieuws.

"It clicks well with Amadou," Tielemans added on club and country teammate Onana.

"He has already scored twice from set pieces, he is a profile that we needed in the team.

“We can bring that connection to the national team. But it is up to the coach to make his choice. At Aston Villa we play with a different midfield, so that is a difference."