Southampton boss Martin confident Archer will bounce back

Southampton boss Russell Martin has no doubt that forward Cameron Archer will bounce back this weekend.

The striker missed a penalty in an eventual 3-0 defeat to Manchester United last time around.

The Saints could have gone 1-0 up in the game if he had put the ball in the back of the net from 12 yards out.

On that miss and their season so far, Martin explained: "The players really care. Cameron's come in, he's such a good young man, a brilliant young man. He's brilliant to work with and he wants to get better.

"He's missed a penalty but he's a striker, he's playing in a position where he'll miss chances, maybe some in big games at points in his career.

"Your response to disappointment is the most important thing. I don't think as a group we responded anywhere near well enough on Saturday.

"That's a big learning for us. Cam's trained brilliantly. We've looked at his clips and we've had a couple of really good discussions about it.

"I think between the time the penalty was given and it was actually taken allowed a bit of tension to creep in.

"I think it's brilliant learning for him and we have a really top young talent in our hands and it's up to us to manage him.

"I've got no doubt if he plays on Saturday for however many minutes he will bounce back and it'll be brilliant for us."

