Southampton boss Juric unsure when Welington ready

Paul Vegas
Southampton boss Ivan Juric admits he's unsure when new arrival Welington will be available.

The fullback has arrived in a Bosman deal from Sao Paulo.

But Juric says the wing-back won't be ready for an immediate debut.

After their home thrashing by Brentford, the manager said: "He is not available yet. He is working out of the team and I don't know."

On more additions this month, Juric added: "We will speak on Tuesday and then we will see everything we can do." 

