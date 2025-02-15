Southampton boss Juric: Smallbone didn't deserve jeers

Southampton boss Ivan Juric defended Will Smallbone after defeat at home to Bournemoith.

Smallbone was selected ahead of Lesley Ugochukwu, but was substituted on 56 minutes, with him being barracked by home fans.

"Lesley is a young guy who has had to play always and I had a feeling that he had to rest a little bit," explained Juric, speaking to the Daily Echo.

"I wanted to give the chance to Will because he's training hard, that's it. They (Smallbone and Aribo) didn't work. I think they can play better.

"Aribo playing as a left-centre-back did a great second half. It's obvious that if we want to play like this, we need more dynamic players.

"Two times now he did really well playing left-centre-back. In the middle, with Lesley and even with Mateus Fernandes, we were doing much better."

He added, "He's a great guy, an incredible professional. He gives everything he has. I'm disappointed that he didn't play well.

"I'm not angry with him, I'm just disappointed because he's really a guy who gives everything on the training pitch.

"I expected more, it's obvious, but I'm really sorry for him because he doesn't deserve it. He's a good guy."