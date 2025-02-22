Southampton boss Juric on Brighton thumping: Huge difference between teams

Southampton boss Ivan Juric admits he's going back to the drawing board after their 4-0 home defeat to Brighton.

Joao Pedro, Georginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood struck the goals for Brighton on Saturday.

Juric said: "It was just a huge difference between the two teams. In the intensity, in the quality, in everything.

"It was something good in my life as a coach, not conceding goals. If you see the numbers that I have in the past, there is not the same situation.

"We are not good enough to defend this way. Last year, I had 19 clean sheets. We are not good enough to defend the way that I am used to defending."

Asked if this means he must change, Juric responded: "I think the squad was trying to play football with lots of possession and things didn't go well.

"I changed everything to try to do other types of football. Things didn't go well. Now I have to find a way to compete better.

"I think that when we are all in, we are competing. This (Brighton) was a game that I had the feeling that we could compete in again.

"Instead, it was a sensation there was a huge difference between the teams. I never had that feeling before. Maybe it's not easy to change during the season.

"Normally I start from the beginning (of a season) and start to work. Like every coach, you need some kind of players who can do it.

"I believed when we were all in that we could compete in this way because we had good games, and even in games we lost, we had good moments.

"Today, it was like the Brentford game, a really huge difference. Brighton had more intensity. With that, normally I am not worried.

"Even with a small team in Italy, I'm not worried that something like this will happen - but here it's much more difficult.

"You try to play possession and everything goes wrong. Then you change and have the feeling something is going better - and again it's wrong.

"I think the guys are really trying. I think with the ex-coach, they tried, and I have a feeling that they're trying even now - but it's not good enough."