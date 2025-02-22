Brighton boss Hurzeler "very happy" after rout of Southampton

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was left delighted with his players after their 4-0 win at Southampton.

Joao Pedro, Georginio Rutter, Kaoru Mitoma and Jack Hinshelwood struck the goals for Brighton on Saturday.

 Hurzeler said: “You can never expect to win 4-0 but overall we are very happy with the performance.

“The key today was to defend in a quote compact way.

“Be very sharp on the second ball, try to win your personal duels and we did it I think in general quite well.

“There were some phases when I think we struggled a bit on the second ball.

“We had a lag in our midfield but in general I was happy.

“The only thing that we can really regret today is that we didn’t score more goals.

“There were a lot of chances.

“I think (Aaron) Ramsdale had an outstanding performance.

“He made several really, really good saves and hopefully we keep this momentum and try to create chance by chance.

“Hopefully we can score more goals in a more effective way.” 

