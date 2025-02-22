Southampton boss Juric on Bella-Kotchap comeback game: Good and bad things

Southampton boss Ivan Juric was positive about Armel Bella-Kotchap's return after defeat at home to Brighton.

The defender made a first start since May, 2023, for Saints as they were beaten 4-0 at home on Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Bella-Kotchap played his first game after two years and playing after two years without playing it is not easy," Juric told the Daily Echo.

"I think that he did some good things and he did some bad things, which is normal for a player who doesn't play for such a long time.

"I have to say that Bella is a great guy. His approach to the training and everything with me, I never had a problem with him.

"I think just that when you don't play for two years there are some things that are missed. He knows what they are and I showed him everything.

"For him mentally it is not easy to start playing again. Today he did, like we said, some good things, some bad things and we will see."