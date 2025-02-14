Southampton boss Juric: Market must be Spors priority

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Southampton boss Ivan Juric emphasized that recruitment will be the top priority for new technical director Johannes Spors.

Spors officially starts on February 15, bringing expertise in talent identification and long-term squad planning.

Although he attended Southampton’s FA Cup defeat to Burnley, Juric admitted they have yet to speak.

"I know that he did some great things in the past and if you want to create something, it's important that we have a really good relationship," Juric told the Daily Echo.

"(It's important) that he understands what I want and tries to find the right players. The recruitment is the most important thing of all."

"I want to play like this and I need that kind of player to join. Now is the moment to discuss what I want and start to work for next year," added Juric. 

